The annual NFL championship game always draws a massive TV audience; this year from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, where it’s sure to be cold, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the New England Patriots, whose quarterback Tom Brady will make NFL history with his sixth Super Bowl ring if the Patriots win. The Halftime Show extravaganza is headlined by Justin Timberlake, and viewers can expect lots of entertaining commercials, with 30-second ads during the game costing around $5 million each; 3 p.m. Sunday, with live pregame show starting at 10 a.m., on KING.

Also on Sunday

“Star Trek: The Next Generation” marathon, 11 a.m. (BBCA): Break up Super Bowl day with continuous season-seven episodes of STNG until midnight.

“Puppy Bowl XIV,” 3:10 p.m. (ANIMAL PL): Teams Ruff and Fluff rush the turf with dogs chosen from shelters around the country on the field and Kitty Half-Time Show.

“60 Minutes,” 7 p.m. (KIRO): New episode in the 50th season of the popular news- magazine show.

“Safari Live,” 7 p.m. (NGWILD): African wildlife in their native habitats.

“This Is Us,” 7:15 p.m. (KING): Previews promise intensity and answers to some major questions, along with a look at Pearson family Super Bowl traditions.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” 8:50 p.m. (KING): Special edition of the show, with Justin Timberlake; Dwayne Johnson; actors Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley (”This Is Us”).

“Victoria on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): News of the famine in Ireland reaches the queen, who is met with opposition when she announces her government should be doing more to help.

“Queen Elizabeth’s Secret Agents,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): An ambitious aristocrat tries to oust Robert Cecil as Elizabeth’s spymaster; at stake is control over the aging queen and the power to choose the next king of England.

