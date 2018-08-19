Camille crosses a line in her investigation on “Sharp Objects.”

By
The Seattle Times

“Shades of Blue”

Series finale, after three seasons of the drama starring Jennifer Lopez as ethically challenged police Detective Harlee Santos; Harlee faces a police commission while Wozniak and the crew scramble to help her from the outside; a happy ending isn’t promised; 10 p.m. Sunday on KING.

Also on Sunday

“The History of Comedy,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Exploring family-friendly comedy and the struggles of abiding by strict network cens ors; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): The new head of household takes power and nominates two houseguests for eviction, hosted by Julie Chen.

“The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” 8 p.m. (SYFY): After battling sharks around the globe, Fin goes back in time to join his shark-battling friends to stop the first Sharknado and save humanity.

“Air Warriors,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Season-three premiere; a look at the massive AC-130 that provides unparalleled close air support to U.S. and allied ground troops.

“A Star Is Born,” 8:45 p.m. (TCM): Part of TCM’s daylong tribute to Judy Garland, the 1954 classic with James Mason as a Hollywood star who drinks away his career while his singer wife (Garland) becomes famous.

“The Affair,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-four finale; Noah and Anton visit Princeton, where Noah encounters an old friend; an immensely difficult day forces Cole and Luisa to re-examine their relationship; Helen gets a new perspective on life.

“Sharp Objects,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Camille crosses a line in her investigation of the prime suspect; Richard coaxes Jackie to offer up information about Marian’s death; Adora keeps an ailing Amma in her care.

“To Tell The Truth,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity panelists include Margaret Cho, Tony Hale, Justin Baldoni and Ron Funches.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.