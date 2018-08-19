Camille crosses a line in her investigation on “Sharp Objects.”
“Shades of Blue”
Series finale, after three seasons of the drama starring Jennifer Lopez as ethically challenged police Detective Harlee Santos; Harlee faces a police commission while Wozniak and the crew scramble to help her from the outside; a happy ending isn’t promised; 10 p.m. Sunday on KING.
Also on Sunday
“The History of Comedy,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Exploring family-friendly comedy and the struggles of abiding by strict network cens ors; repeats at 10 p.m.
“Big Brother,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): The new head of household takes power and nominates two houseguests for eviction, hosted by Julie Chen.
“The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time,” 8 p.m. (SYFY): After battling sharks around the globe, Fin goes back in time to join his shark-battling friends to stop the first Sharknado and save humanity.
“Air Warriors,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Season-three premiere; a look at the massive AC-130 that provides unparalleled close air support to U.S. and allied ground troops.
“A Star Is Born,” 8:45 p.m. (TCM): Part of TCM’s daylong tribute to Judy Garland, the 1954 classic with James Mason as a Hollywood star who drinks away his career while his singer wife (Garland) becomes famous.
“The Affair,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-four finale; Noah and Anton visit Princeton, where Noah encounters an old friend; an immensely difficult day forces Cole and Luisa to re-examine their relationship; Helen gets a new perspective on life.
“Sharp Objects,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Camille crosses a line in her investigation of the prime suspect; Richard coaxes Jackie to offer up information about Marian’s death; Adora keeps an ailing Amma in her care.
“To Tell The Truth,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity panelists include Margaret Cho, Tony Hale, Justin Baldoni and Ron Funches.
