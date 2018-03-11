Other TV picks for Sunday, March 11, include “2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” “Deception” and “The Royals.”

“American Idol”

Two years after its exit on Fox, the revival of the reality singing competition that launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson comes to ABC with new judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, starting with hopefuls auditioning in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville; 8 p.m. Sunday on KOMO.

Also on Sunday

“American Ninja Warrior: USA Vs. the World,” 7 p.m. (KING): Four teams from North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe compete in a four-stage national finals course.

“Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Premiere of series examining the history of the papacy; how the papacy and Catholicism started and spread throughout Europe.

“2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” 7 p.m. (TBS and TNT): Awards honoring the year’s most popular music artists and their fans

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): NCIS joins Hetty’s team from the Vietnam War in a dangerous rescue mission to save Hetty from her captors in Vietnam.

“Naked and Afraid,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Season-nine premiere; Amal and Duke endure a hurricane, venomous spiders, insects and nocturnal predators in the swamps of Florida.

“Deception,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Series premiere; superstar magician Cameron Black uses his art of deception, influence and illusion to help the FBI catch elusive criminals.

“Timeless,” 10 p.m. (KING): The time-travel drama returns, with a trio of heroes who travel through time to stop conspirators from manipulating history; a trip back 100 years leads to an encounter with scientists Marie Curie and Irène Joliot-Curie.

“The Royals,” 10 p.m. (E!): Season-four premiere of the drama about a fictional English royal family; Robert gains popularity on his coronation tour, while Jasper and Liam have information that could end his reign.

