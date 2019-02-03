Also showing on Sunday: ‘The World’s Best’ premieres on CBS

‘Kitten Bowl VI’

Take a break from the big game to check out the furry, adorable, adoptable kittens playing in a feline catstravaganza presented in association with North Shore Animal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, including kitties rescued from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and California’s 2018 wildfires; hosted by Beth Stern; play-by-play by Dean Cain and Rodney Peete; 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday on Hallmark Channel.

Also on Sunday

“Puppy Bowl XV,” noon and 3 p.m. (ANIMALPL): The annual cute-puppy event, representing 51 shelters across 23 states.

“Super Bowl Kickoff Show,” 1 p.m. (KIRO): Featuring the singing of “America the Beautiful” and the national anthem, team introductions and more.

“Super Bowl LII,” 3:30 p.m. (KIRO): The New England Patriots vs. the Los Angeles Rams play for the NFL championship, with halftime show featuring Maroon 5.

“Hallmark Channel 1st Annual Cat Bowl,” 4 p.m. (HALLMARK): Adoptable adult cat-letes compete in a gridiron game showcasing inspirational stories of senior and special needs cats that have overcome all odds, hosted by Beth Stern, Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison.

“The World’s Best,” 7 p.m. (KIRO): Series premiere; contestants try to impress judges Drew Barrymore, Faith Hill and RuPaul Charles, and 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment, to win a $1 million prize, with host James Corden.

“Counterpart,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): Howard Prime and Emily work together to figure out Indigo’s plans; Clare and Quayle consider their future; Howard must face the truth about his wife.

“Victoria on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s relationship is strained by stresses including the forced abdication of King Louis of France, an uprising in London and a cholera epidemic.

“Crashing,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Pete falls into a relationship with a new girlfriend, Kat, who encourages him to be more aggressive in his comedy career.

