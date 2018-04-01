Classic Easter movies, including “Easter Parade,” will be on TCM; a new Masterpiece, “The Child in Time,” begins.

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert”

John Legend stars in the title role in the 1971 rock musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber re-imagined as a live concert event, telling the story set during the last week of Jesus’ life as he deals with betrayal, love and jealousy as told from the perspective of Judas, with an all-star cast featuring Alice Cooper and Sara Bareilles; 8 p.m. Sunday on KING.

Also on Sunday

“Easter Parade,” 5 p.m. (TCM): Classic 1948 musical starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire; preceded by classic Easter movies “Ben Hur” (1959), 10 a.m.; and “King of Kings,” (1961), 2 p.m.

“1962 World’s Fair: When Seattle Invented The Future,” 7 p.m. (KCTS): Historical photographs and archival footage of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair’s celebration of science and technology that drew 10 million visitors to the then relatively unknown city of Seattle.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Bart goes to prankster rehab after a clown-mask prank terrifies the town; Krusty tries serious drama with a regional theater company.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Season 10 finale; Kandi gears up for her tour and Broadway debut; Porsha preps for opening night of her play; NeNe manages to turn a negative into a positive.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): While investigating a missing person, the team uncovers a killer who puts on shows for high-paying voyeurs; Mosley assigns Callen as her partner on a joint ATF mission.

“The Child in Time On Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): A moment of distraction triggers a crisis in the lives of a British couple in the tale of a lost child and redeemed love, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly Macdonald.

“Deception,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Kay and Cam investigate the murder of a psychic; Cameron and the team take down an international arms dealer.

“Madame Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The 20th anniversary of the embassy bombing in Mali has emotions running high; Elizabeth must decide if sanctions should be lifted; Henry tries to help Jason break up with Piper.

