Former first lady Michelle Obama talks about her new memoir on “20/20”; “The Last Ship” ends.

‘E! People’s Choice Awards’

Awards for TV shows and movies based on the public’s votes in 43 categories including 13 new ones this year, Bingeworthy Show of 2018, Revival Show of 2018, Style Star and others; Melissa McCarthy honored as People’s Icon of 2018; John Legend performs and presents the People’s Champion Award to Bryan Stevenson; Victoria Beckham honored with the Fashion Icon Award; 9 p.m. Sunday on E!, preceded by “E! Live From the Red Carpet: The People’s Choice Awards 2018” at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Also on Sunday

“Outlander,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): Claire and Jamie visit his Aunt Jocasta at her plantation, River Run; when tragedy strikes at the plantation, Jamie and Claire are caught between what’s right and the law of the land.

“20/20,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Former first lady Michelle Obama talks with Robin Roberts about her new memoir, “Becoming.”

“Poldark on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The Poldarks, Enyses and Warleggans enjoy London’s distractions; George dotes on Elizabeth, delighting at the prospect of an heir.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): The team partners with the State Department after a series of crimes seemingly executed by someone with elite special-forces training; Callen visits ATF Agent Anna Kolcheck in prison.

“A Veteran’s Christmas,” 9 p.m. (HMMP): Movie premiere; Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours in Afghanistan and, after being separated from her beloved K-9 partner, must rediscover the magic of Christmas.

“The Last Ship,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Series finale; the crew of the USS Nathan James faces its final mission, toppling an unstable Latin American dictator.

“Country Music’s Biggest Stars: In the Spotlight with Robin Roberts,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Preview of the upcoming CMA Awards features interviews with country-music stars and a look at the past 10 years of the special with updates from the country-music stars Roberts has interviewed through the years.

“Sally4Ever,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Series premiere; bored after a 10-year relationship, Sally has a chance encounter with singer-actress that propels her into uncharted sexual and emotional terrain.