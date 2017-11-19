Several shows air their season finales, including “The Toy Box,” “The Durrells in Corfu” and “Poldark.”

“2017 American Music Awards”

Emmy-nominated actress Tracee Ellis Ross hosts; her mother, Diana Ross, who hosted the awards show in 1986 and ’87, will be honored with the 2017 AMA Lifetime Achievement Award and is scheduled to perform live. Other scheduled performers at the fan-voted awards show include Selena Gomez, Christina Aguilera, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato and P!nk; 8 p.m. Sunday on KOMO.

Also on Sunday

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” 6 p.m. (CNN): The famous traveling chef/ author visits and reports on Seattle culture and food; repeats at 9 p.m.

“The Toy Box,” 7 p.m. (KOMO): Season-two finale; finalists from each episode return; the young judges decide who wins the $100,000 prize and will have their toy made.

“SMILF,” 7 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Nelson persuades Bridge to use visualization techniques to improve her life; Bridge takes to Craigslist for some fast cash; repeats at 9:30 p.m.

“The Durrells in Corfu on Masterpiece,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Season-two finale; Hugh poses a life-changing question to Louisa, and becomes a victim of Vasilia’s jealousy.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): The team searches for assailants who illegally crossed the border and attacked officers; Homeland Security sends Nell’s bossy sister to assist with the case.

“Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders,” 9 p.m. (SUNDANCE): Part two of documentary on the 1959 crime that spawned Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood,’’ as recalled by relatives, family friends and law enforcement; part one, first aired Nov. 18, repeats at 7 p.m. Sunday.

“Poldark on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season-three finale; Elizabeth turns the tables on George; Demelza and Lt. Armitage reveal their feelings; Poldark makes a vow.

“Search Party,” 10 p.m. (TBS): Season-two premiere of dark comedy; after finding the Chantal and killing Keith, the gang is faced with the horrifying task of burying a body; followed by a second new half-hour episode at 10:28 p.m.

Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.