“Homeland”
Seventh-season finale of spy-thriller series that’s won several Golden Globe and Emmy awards with Claire Danes as CIA officer Carrie Mathison, returning next year for its eighth and final season; Carrie and Saul’s mission doesn’t go as planned; Elizabeth Keane fights for her presidency; after battling white nationalists, Russians, moles and her own sister, Carrie brings a chapter to a close, 9 p.m. Sunday on Showtime.
Also on Sunday
“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Tonight’s episode is a milestone, the series’ 636th, the most installments ever aired by a scripted prime-time TV show; Grampa makes a confession to Homer while on his deathbed, but when he recovers, the issue won’t be easy to resolve.
“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Disney Night theme for the top 10 contestants.
“Unforgotten on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season-two premiere; a suitcase holds the remains of David Walker, who disappeared 25 years before; Cassie and Sunny interview suspects.
“The Good Witch,” 9 p.m. (HALLMARK): Season-four premiere; Cassie gives people jewelry that magically turn out to be just the thing each needed; Abigail helps Sam search for the perfect engagement ring for Cassie.
“Ash Vs. Evil Dead,” 9 p.m. (STARZ): Season-three finale; the Ghostbeaters work to defeat a global demon infestation; Ash, Pablo, Kelly and Brandy gear up for battle one last time to save the world.
“Madam Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Elizabeth attends a summit in Montreal to resolve territorial claims on the North Pole; an activist group detonates a bomb, Elizabeth learns that Russia was involved in the bombing.
“Into The Badlands,” 10:05 p.m. (AMC): Sunny and Bajie seek help from Lydia; The Widow struggles to control M.K.; Pilgrim seeks to establish a new order in the Badlands.
“Barry,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Barry tries to fly solo at a remote airstrip; Vacha wants revenge on the man who killed his brother; Moss tries to end her association with Gene; Sally lobbies for a major acting challenge.
