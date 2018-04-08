Smithsonian’s premiere of “Aerial Cities” showcases Las Vegas, and “Howards End,” a four-part series, begins on Starz.
‘Howards End’
Premiere of four-part historical romantic drama series based on the E.M. Forster novel set in early 20th-century Britain; independent, socially progressive sisters Margaret and Helen Schlegel cross paths with the well-to-do Wilcox family, setting off an unexpected series of events; 8 p.m. Sunday on Starz.
Also on Sunday
“Killing Eve,” 8 p.m. (BBCA): Premiere of spy-thriller series starring Sandra Oh; when a Russian politician is murdered, Eve is tasked with protecting the only witness and finds herself on a collision course with an assassin.
“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Marge forces everyone to give up electronics for the day and take a trip to a book store.
“Aerial Cities,” 8 p.m. (Smithsonian): Series premiere; engineers fine-tune the dancing fountains at the Bellagio, window washers on the glass pyramid of the Luxor in Las Vegas, and nearby Red Rock Canyon.
“Call The Midwife,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Sister Julienne helps a Pakistani family deal with an unexpected pregnancy; Sister Monica Joan’s eyesight deteriorates.
“Unforgotten on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Series premiere; London police inspectors Cassie and Sunny find a skeleton related to a 40-year-old murder case.
“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron searches for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.
“Timeless,” 10 p.m. (KING): Lucy, Rufus and Garcia Flynn chase the mothership to the Salem witch trials and must prevent the execution of a headstrong young woman who’s destined to be the mother of Benjamin Franklin.
“Madame Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Sen. Morejon puts Elizabeth’s U.S./Iran arms deal in jeopardy; Henry mulls a job offer from the National War College.
