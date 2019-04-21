‘Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration’

Paying tribute to the iconic sound of the historic American record label Motown Records, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson; scheduled performers include Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Tori Kelly and Fantasia, 8 p.m. Sunday on KIRO.

Also on Sunday

“Easter Parade,” 5 p.m. (TCM): Classic 1948 movie with Fred Astaire and Judy Garland; also for Easter, “King of Kings” (1961), 7 p.m.; and “The King of Kings” (1927) silent movie, 10 p.m.

“World of Dance,” 8 p.m. (KING): Jennifer Lopez mentors the top six acts from the junior division and Ne-Yo mentors the upper team division as they face the most intense cut of the season; only the three highest-scoring acts from each division will move on to the divisional final.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Kara and Lena search for clues on how to defeat Lex; Kara tries to befriend a prisoner who may have insight into what Lex was doing; Kelly encourages James to talk to someone about his PTSD.

“American Gods,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): Fantasy drama goes deeper into the backstory of leprechaun Mad Sweeney as he’s plagued by the cries of Banshees and recalls his journey through the ages as he awaits his promised battle.

“Les Miserables on Masterpiece,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Desperately poor, Fantine leaves Paris to find work and must make a heartbreaking decision to give her daughter Cosette a better way of life; Jean Valjean forges a new identity and Javert is determined to catch him.

“Worst Cooks in America,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Season 16 premiere; celebrity edition with contestants including Morgan Fairchild, Tonya Harding, Kym Whitley, Taryn Manning, Jimmie Walker; the most improved wins $25,000 for charity.

“Madam Secretary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season-five finale, renewed for next season; as Elizabeth prepares to leave the state department and announce her run for president, terrorists attack the United Nations delegation in Geneva there to sign the climate migration treaty.

“Good Girls,” 10 p.m. (KING): Beth and Ruby’s friendship fractures just as Dean’s vendetta against Rio compromises the women’s business dealings; Nancy, on the verge of giving birth, needs Annie’s help.

