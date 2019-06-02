“Downton Abbey Returns!”

Jim Carter, who plays the Crawley family’s much-loved butler Mr. Carson, hosts a nostalgic celebration of the hit series in anticipation of the September premiere of the “Downton Abbey” feature film, with new interviews with the cast and others involved in the series, highlights from the show’s six seasons, and sneak peeks of the upcoming movie; 8 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.

Also on Sunday

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Post-NBA game special with guest LL Cool J.

“Luther,” 8 p.m. (BBCA): Season premiere of crime drama starring Idris Elba as rugged, gruff London detective John Luther.

“Fear the Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Season five premiere; led by Morgan and Alicia, the group lands in uncharted territory in search of survivors to help; everything is not as it seems in this new land.

“When Calls The Heart,” 9 p.m. (HALLMARK): Season six finale; at the Founders’ Day Festival, Elizabeth makes a move that might affect her future; an orphan struggles to accept his new life; Bill finds startling information about Gowen.

“D-Day: The Untold Stories,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the key events of the Allied invasion of Nazi-held Europe and the subsequent battles that captured the control of the Normandy coast; some of the last surviving veterans recall what they went through.

“Southern Charm New Orleans,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season two reality-show premiere; Jeff and Reagan attempt to make peace and move on; Justin and his girlfriend, Kelsey, settle into their newly renovated home; the group reunites at Tamica and Barry’s pool party.

“Raising Wild,” 10:20 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Reality-series premiere, following the Hines family, who left suburban life in Texas to build a sustainable homestead in the remote wilderness of Washington, to unplug from the modern world; while setting up their new home, they come face to face with predators.

“NOS4A2,” 10:05 p.m. (AMC): Premiere of vampire drama based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name follows Vic McQueen, a young woman with supernatural ability, and her battle against the evil, immortal Charlie Manx.

