Also airing: Contestants vie for the crown on the “2018 Miss USA Competition” while Jon Cryer and Laverne Cox learn about their ancestors on “Who Do You Think You Are?”

“American Idol”

The finale of this year’s singing competition’s first season since being revived, renewed to return next season, with judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan; this season’s big winner will be announced in the two-hour finale, 8 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Also on Monday

“Dancing with the Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Final dances and Mirrorball Trophy winner announced at the finale of the four-week, athletes-only dance competition.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): Leading up to Tuesday’s finale, each of the final four artists performs a solo cover, a duet with the coach and his or her first original song.

“2018 Miss USA Competition,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Contestants from all 50 states vie for the crown in the annual competition, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey.

“Man with a Plan,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Season-two finale, renewal uncertain; Andi proposes an idea for her and Adam to go into business together; Adam tackles a challenging renovation of Joe and Bev’s kitchen.

“The Terror,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Season-one finale; the expedition’s epic journey reaches its climax as men find themselves in a final confrontation with the Inuit mythology they’ve trespassed into.

“Who Do You Think You Are?” 9 p.m. (TLC): Season 10 opens with two new episodes; Jon Cryer uncovers the tale of an ancestor who came to America as an indentured servant; followed by actress and activist Laverne Cox discovering the inspiring life of her African-American ancestor.

“One Strange Rock,” 10 p.m. (NATGEO): An investigation into the mystery of the human brain and the chain of events that produced the anomaly of human intelligence.

“Running With Bear Grylls,” 10 p.m. (KING): Lena Headey and Bear journey through Spain’s Iberian Peninsula, rappel from a ridge, dine on marrow from a goat carcass and cross a lake using a makeshift raft.

