Also showing March 19: “Arthur Miller: Writer” on HBO.

“The Voice”

Monday night’s most-watched show last week starts the battle rounds for singers chosen and mentored by judges Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, this week bringing in guest advisers Trace Adkins, Hailee Steinfeld, Julia Michaels and Shawn Mendes, 8 p.m. Monday on KING.

Also on Monday

“Silicon Valley: The Untold Story,” 7 p.m. (SCIENCE): Three-hour documentary on the history of Silicon Valley’s innovators and what made the region what it is today.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” 8 p.m. (VH1): Season-seven premiere; Kirk and Rasheeda deal with the long-awaited DNA test results; a new face in the A causes a splash on the scene; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Arthur Miller: Writer,” 8 p.m. (HBO): Documentary premiere; filmmaker Rebecca Miller’s portrait of her father, the prolific American playwright Arthur Miller.

“iZombie,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Liv and Clive realize the murder they are investigating is the work of a serial killer; Major goes into dangerous territory.

“The Resident,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Nic and Conrad admit a homeless Jane Doe; Devon and Irving care for a male escort who offers good advice; Devon’s parents are in town.

“King Kong,” 9 p.m. (TCM): The 1933 classic; a gigantic ape escapes from his bonds and carries Fay Wray to the top of the Empire State Building.

“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Dr. Murphy questions the need for an elective surgery; Dr. Brown and Dr. Reznick discover their patient lied about her identity.

“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Team Scorpion heads to the bayou to track down an alligator; Walter hits Cabe with a tranquilizer gun, and Toby must save his life.

