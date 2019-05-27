‘The Hot Zone’

Premiere of six-part docudrama in three two-hour blocks Monday-Wednesday, based on Richard Preston’s cautionary best-seller; Dr. Nancy Jaax, who has one of the most dangerous jobs in the world handling deadly viruses, is faced with a possible catastrophic Ebola outbreak in the U.S. after a lab accident; 8 p.m. Monday on National Geographic.

Also on Monday

All-Day Memorial Day Tribute (TCM): Movies include “The Red Badge of Courage,” 1951, 11 a.m.; “Glory,” 1989, 2:45 p.m.; “The Steel Helmet,” 1951, 7 p.m.; “The Big Parade” silent movie, 1925, 8:45 p.m.; “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” 1957, 11:30 p.m.

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen take eight bachelors to a birthing class; the bachelorette gets a health scare and one man comes to her rescue; Lukas Graham performs “Love Someone.”

“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Teams of youth pastors, gospel singers and rabbis compete.

“Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” 8 p.m. (LIFETIME): TV movie premiere; Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle embark on their pivotal first year of marriage.

“Chernobyl,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Valery Legasov and Soviet Deputy Prime Minister Boris Shcherbina consider using lunar rovers to remove radioactive debris; Ulana Khomyuk faces government hurdles in determining the truth about the cause of the explosion.

“Chris Farley: Anything for a Laugh,” 9 p.m. (A&E): The story of the late Chris Farley, his breakthrough on “Saturday Night Live” and starring roles in several iconic movies, and his insecurities and addictive personality.

“Gentleman Jack,” 10 p.m. (HBO): With Ann Walker’s mental state in a downward spiral, Lister is forced to contemplate traveling to Europe alone, despite her family’s warnings that doing so will raise eyebrows.

“Meghan and Harry: Baby Fever,” 10:30 p.m. (LIFETIME): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, is born on May 6, 2019.

