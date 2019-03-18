Lawyer and writer Marcia Clark is co-writer and executive producer of a new legal drama.

‘The Fix’

Series premiere; attorney and author Marcia Clark co-writes and executive produces a new legal drama about Maya Travis, a Los Angeles district attorney who suffers a devastating defeat when prosecuting an A-list actor for double murder, derailing her high-profile career. Eight years later, when the same celebrity comes under suspicion for another murder, Travis returns to the DA’s office for another chance at justice; 10 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Also on Monday

“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Aspiring singers from Los Angeles, New York, Louisville, Ky., and Denver sing to move on in the competition; an audition surprises the judges.

“The Resident,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The surgeons work together to save the life of the Raptor’s old mentor; Marshall puts himself in danger to help take down Gordon Page once and for all.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The blind auditions continue; vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named The Voice.

“Black Lighning,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season-two finale of DC Comics universe drama, series renewed for a third season; Gambi risks his life to save Jennifer; Tobias makes a major move to cripple Freeland and kill Black Lightning.

“Spring Baking Championship,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Season-five premiere; 10 bakers make cute, delicious animal-themed doughnuts and create watercolor cakes featuring iconic spring fruits and vegetables.

“POV,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Magical realist documentary; two siblings undertake an archaeological excavation of their late grandmother’s house, searching for what life remains in the objects left behind.

“Bull,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Bull and the TAC team represent a teenage boy raised in complete isolation who goes on trial for murder after engaging in a shootout.

“The Enemy Within,” 10 p.m. (KING): When intelligence obtained by Shepherd during her stint in prison is linked to a pending attack on U.S. soil, Keaton and the CoIntel team embark on a manhunt to find and stop a deadly international operative.

