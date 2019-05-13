‘The Bachelorette’

Season 15 premiere of the popular franchise; Hannah’s journey to find true love continues as she meets 30 hopeful bachelors, while Demi Burnett and Katie Morton gather intel on the men; 22 suitors remain at the end of the night; 8 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Also on Monday

Orson Welles Marathon, 5 p.m. (TCM): Documentary “The Eyes of Orson Welles,” 5 p.m.; movies “The Trial” (1963), 7 p.m.; “Confidential Report” (1955), 9:15 p.m.; “Citizen Kane” (1941), 11:15 p.m.

“9-1-1,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season two finale, series renewed; the city is on high alert after two mail bombs go off; Eddie’s family comes to town; Buck faces a life-or-death situation.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The contestants perform for America’s votes.

“Best Baker in America,” 8 p.m. (FOOD): Season three premiere; bakers are challenged to create princess cakes and royal-baby celebration cakes for 100 people.

“Arrow,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Season seven finale, series renewed; the battle between Oliver and Emiko comes to a boiling point, bringing back familiar faces and leaving others in dire jeopardy.

“Bull,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season three finale, series renewed; Bull must convince a jury that an alleged murder was a tragic accident when TAC represents a woman charged in her 3-year-old stepdaughter’s death; Benny gives Bull surprising news.

“Knightfall,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Finale; the death of the Knights Templar Order is imminent as Landry and his Templar brothers are sentenced to burn at the stake.

“The Fix,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Sevvy offers a reward for anyone with information on Jessica’s murder; CJ and Riv hatch a plan to lure in Maya’s stalker.

