“So You Think You Can Dance”

Season 16 premiere of the dance competition with contestants ages 18 to 30 begins with the first round of auditions with new judges Laurieann Gibson and Dominic “D-Trix” Sandoval joining returning judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, and host Cat Deeley, 9 p.m. Monday on KCPQ.

Also on Monday

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hannah and the remaining 15 men travel to Boston and Newport, Rhode Island.

“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Teams of beauty queens, sanitation workers and a married couple compete.

“The Code,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Abe and Harper travel to Afghanistan to investigate when an Afghan commander is killed on a U.S. base; when a Marine is accused of the crime, Trey and Maya defend him.

“Below Deck Mediterranean,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season four premiere; a new boat, crew and location follows nine members of a crew who live and work aboard a 150-foot yacht that journeys through the Mediterranean with a new group of elite passengers in each episode.

“Chernobyl,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Miniseries finale; Valery Legasov, Boris Shcherbina and Ulana Khomyuk risk their lives and reputations to expose the truth about Chernobyl.

“90 Day Fiance: The Other Way,” 9 p.m. (TLC): Premiere of spinoff, following six Americans who move abroad to find love in India, Qatar, South Africa, Ecuador, South Korea and Brazil.

“Celebrity Family Feud,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Repeat of episode with Kris Jenner and family vs. Kanye West and family.

“Wedding Cake Championship,” 10 p.m. (FOOD): Season two premiere; baking duos compete in extreme challenges to create dream wedding cakes for recently engaged couples.

