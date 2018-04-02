Also airing: “The Voice,” “Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day,” “The Terror” and “Living Biblically.”
“The Crossing”
Premiere of sci-fi mystery series; survivors who wash up on the beach of a small coastal town in Oregon claim to be refugees seeking asylum from a war 180 years in America’s future, interacting with locals and government investigators and revealing dangers in the future, 10 a.m. Monday on KOMO.
Also on Monday
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): Past winners Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith, Chris Blue and Chloe Kohanski serve as advisers.
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): The Legends tackle two anachronisms in an effort to keep Mallus at bay; Sara and Rip stop Grodd; Nate and Wally try to stop Amaya from changing her future.
“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hopefuls perform solos in front of a live crowd; judges reveal which finalists made it through to the Top 24.
“The Terror,” 9 p.m. (AMC): A Victorian-era Arctic expedition is stalked by supernatural forces; the captains debate options, testing their loyalty to each other against their duty to their crews.
“Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Penn & Teller’s favorite moments with behind-the-scenes footage, special guests, never-before seen tricks and other surprises.
“Living Biblically,” 9:30 p.m. (KIRO): Chip gets into trouble when he vows to stop lying about anything, regardless of the situation.
“One Strange Rock,” 10 p.m. (NATGEO): Planet Earth is born in a cosmic storm and shaped by violence.
“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Season premiere; a family looks for a house in Italy.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
