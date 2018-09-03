The final four perform on “So You Think You Can Dance,” while former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants mingle on the beaches of Mexico for another chance at finding their perfect match on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“RBG”

CNN Films Presents original presentation, an intimate portrait of life and legacy of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. With unprecedented access, filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women, her fame and her place in history; 9 p.m. Monday on CNN.

Also on Monday

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The final four perform.

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): The season’s top competitors tackle eight obstacles to try to advance to stage two.

“Sacred Sites,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Archaeologists seek to explain why the ancient Temple People civilization of Malta collapsed, discovering the cause of this ancient apocalypse may have originated in outer space.

“Bachelor in Paradise,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants mingle on the beaches of Mexico for another chance at finding their perfect match.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Holmes and Watson race to locate a missing woman; Holmes’ friend becomes the prime suspect in the woman’s disappearance.

“CMT Crossroads,” 10 p.m. (CMT): Pop star Meghan Trainor and country star Brett Eldredge merge musical styles

“Baked,” 10 p.m. (FOOD): Series premiere; Tom Papa looks at New York City’s diverse food scene and meets up with comedian Jim Gaffigan to make the ultimate New York mashup: a glazed doughnut covered in everything-bagel toppings.

“Southern Charm Savannah,” 10 p.m. (BRAVO): Season-two finale; Hannah pushes Louis to his breaking point, and he airs the intimate details of their relationship; Catherine’s parents push her to commit to Lyle; Hagood finds the support she needs from her boyfriend, Alex.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.