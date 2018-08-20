Catch an expanded version of Paul McCartney’s appearance on late-night show host James Corden’s popular “Carpool Karaoke” program. Plus “Little Life on the Prairie” premieres on TLC.
“2018 MTV VMAs”
Live from Radio City Music Hall in New York; nominees for the Moon Person trophy include Cardi B, Beyoncé and Jay Z and Ariana Grande, with performances by Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez, who’s also receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, 9 p.m. Monday on MTV, with preshow red-carpet event at 8 p.m.
Also on Monday
“Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Expanded, previously unseen footage from the popular Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke segment that aired on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): The top 30 competitors from the qualifying round face the new obstacle called The Hinge as they vie for a chance to go to the national finals in Las Vegas.
“Sacred Sites,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): New discoveries reveal caves and tunnels hidden beneath Mayan pyramids, with a major discovery in the city of Chichen Itza.
“Bachelor in Paradise,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): A woman confronts the man who cheated on her; a bachelorette realizes she’s still interested in a former flame; a man gives a birthday girl a gift to get under the skin of her jealous suitor.
“Better Call Saul,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Jimmy puts a risky plan into motion; as alliances shift, Nacho finds himself in the crosshairs; Kim contemplates her future.
“The Proposal,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Ten women vie for the heart of a former suitor returning for a second shot at love.
“Little Life on the Prairie,” 10 p.m. (TLC): Series premiere; Lauren, Nate and daughter Juniper are a family of little people with dreams of leaving city life to start a farm in the country and begin an emotional journey to expand their family.
“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The duo suspects a zoologist was killed because of his numerous affairs or his trailblazing research; Holmes finds himself the victim of identity theft after his medical records are stolen.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
