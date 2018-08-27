Who will waltz their way into the final four on “So You Think You Can Dance”?

“The Proposal”

Season-one finale of the summer reality series, seemingly inspired by “The Bachelor” and “The Dating Game,” about nine men vying for a chance at love with a mystery woman, leading to a proposal; 10 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Also on Monday

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The top six compete and two dancers are sent home, revealing the final four contestants.

“Bachelor in Paradise,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Former contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” get another chance to find love.

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): The first night of the Las Vegas finals pits the nation’s best ninjas against each other.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Aspiring magicians perform tricks to impress the famous magic duo.

“Better Call Saul,” 9 p.m. (AMC): A restless Jimmy embarks on a new endeavor while Mike burns bridges; Kim pursues her bliss; Nacho tries to survive a turf war.

“Salvation,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Darius forms a dangerous alliance to destroy Q17; Grace takes action when surprising news jolts her world.

“Whose Line Is It Anyway?” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Improv comedy with Colin Mochrie, Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and guest Greg Proops.

“Lodge 49,” 10:05 p.m. (AMC): Dud and Ernie venture out into the kingdom of Long Beach to find Larry; Liz spends her day off at work.

