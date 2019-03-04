Also airing: HBO documentary examines Michael Jackson sexual-abuse allegations.
“Josh Groban Bridges: In Concert from Madison Square Garden”
After taking a break from music last year to star in the now-canceled crime drama “The Good Cop,” Groban returns to the stage to perform music from his latest album, “Bridges,” joined by Idina Menzel and Jennifer Nettles; 7 p.m. Monday on KCTS.
Also on Monday
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The blind auditions continue as four musical superstars vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon; vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named The Voice.
“The Resident,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The surgeons are determined to shut down Quovadis after Henry Barnett almost loses his life due to a device malfunction; Bell, A.J. and Conrad work to save the life of Chastain’s favorite custodian.
“Leaving Neverland,” 8 p.m. (HBO): Documentary story of two men who say they were sexually abused as children by Michael Jackson.
“Black Lightning,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Looking for answers, a worried Anissa sets out to find Grace.
“Magnum P.I.,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Magnum tries to catch a killer preying on wealthy men by posing as a doctor on the dating app that a murder victim was using.
“I Am The Night,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Season finale of suspense drama; Fauna searches for a way home; as Watts explodes into chaotic riots; Fauna’s way out harbors a trap; Jay stews in a cell that overflows with rioters until he hatches a desperate plan.
“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Dr. Shaun Murphy wants to join the team on a dangerous procedure to remove a patient’s tumor; Dr. Murphy must use his talents to find the cause of an infant’s injuries.
“The Enemy Within,” 10 p.m. (KING): When a former CIA operative is murdered, Keaton enlists Shepherd to help recover valuable intel that could take down Tal once and for all.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
