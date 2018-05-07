Also airing: Andy Cohen hosts a “Vanderpump Rules” season reunion; Holmes and Watson search for stolen plutonium on “Elementary.”

“Running Wild with Bear Grylls”

Season-four premiere of series where celebrities head into the wild with survivalist Bear Grylls, starting with actor, filmmaker, singer, and entrepreneur Joseph Gordon-Levitt navigating Kenya’s unyielding terrain, learning how to rappel, milk a camel for hydration, ascend a massive rock dome and battle a crocodile for dinner with Bear; 10 p.m. Monday on KING.

Also on Monday

“Dancing with the Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Couples perform individual dances; athletes and their pros split into two teams, team dance scores are combined with the athletes’ individual dance scores and the previous week’s votes for an elimination.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Supergirl asks Guardian for a favor that could alter his relationship with Lena forever; with all three Worldkillers united, Supergirl and the team brace for an epic battle.

“Lucifer,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): When Lucifer and Chloe investigate a woman’s death, they discover that they may be pursuing the wrong suspect; Lucifer gets a tragic phone call that changes everything.

“The Real Princess Diaries: From Diana to Meghan,” 9 p.m. (E!): Examining the trail blazed by Princess Diana, Kate Middleton as a 21st-century princess, and how Meghan Markle, the ultimate outsider, will change what it means to be a princess.

“Vanderpump Rules,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): First of a three-part season reunion; host Andy Cohen uncovers the stories behind the scenes; Jax shares the details of his father’s passing; Ariana opens up about her body issues.

“Dear Mama: A Love to Moms,” 9 p.m. (VH1): Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony host celebrities paying tribute to their moms.

“Independent Lens,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary on the 2016 standoff between federal authorities and protesters occupying Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Watson and her half sister have conflicting reactions when their estranged father dies; Holmes and Watson hunt for a stolen plutonium shipment.

