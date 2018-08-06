“American Ninja Warrior” has new obstacles and the return of a previous champion.

“The Bachelorette”

The season 14 finale of Monday night’s most-watched show; Becca and the two final bachelors head to the Maldives, where she makes her decision, then Becca, Blake and Garrett come together in studio to discuss the outcome of their journeys; 8 p.m. Monday on KOMO.

Also on Monday

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): New obstacles include the Wheel Flip and the Spin Hopper; Season Seven champion Isaac Caldiero returns after a two-year hiatus.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The top 10 are revealed and perform in the first live show of the season.

“Better Call Saul,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Season-four premiere of the “Breaking Bad” prequel, promising a dark, dramatic turn this season; Jimmy struggles to cope with Chuck’s tragic death; Mike ponders his role at Madrigal; Howard makes a startling confession.

“Salvation,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Darius vows revenge on the hacktivist group ReSyst, no matter what the cost; Harris discovers a dark secret and Grace reveals one of her own.

“Kids Baking Championship,” 9 p.m. (FOOD): Season-five premiere; a new group of kid bakers introduce themselves via “selfieclairs,” eclairs inspired by selfies.

“Lodge 49,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Series premiere; the quirky story of Dud, who finds himself deposited at the doorstep of Lodge 49, a dusty fraternal order that offers cheap beer and strange alchemical philosophies.

“Yellowstone Wolf Dynasty,” 10 p.m. (NATGEO): The story of wolves reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995 and what has happened since.

“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Holmes and Watson race to help detective Bell when he becomes a victim of a bioterrorism attack; while quarantined, Capt. Gregson and detective Bell suspect they’re trapped inside with the perpetrator.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service. Better