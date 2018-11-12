Watch Neil deGrasse Tyson’s interview with the late Anthony Bourdain on the season premiere of “StarTalk.”
“Mars”
Season-two premiere of sci-fi drama based on current science and hopes of colonizing Mars; the plot jumps five years ahead to 2042, when the settlers of the International Mars Science Foundation get unwelcome new corporate neighbors, a mining colony; both sides must work together to restore power after a solar flare, locate the source of a deadly contagion and recover from a quake; the colony welcomes the birth of its first baby; 9 p.m. Monday on National Geographic.
Also on Monday
“Dancing With The Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The remaining celebrities compete in the semifinals.
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): On the first night of the live playoffs, the top 24 artists perform for the coaches for their chance at a spot in the top 13.
“Happy Together,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): When Cooper asks Jake and Claire how they met, Jake keeps embellishing the story of their college romance, while Claire points out the real details.
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The Legends go undercover as camp counselors to find summer-camp kids who have disappeared; Ava struggles to get along with the kids, Constantine helps Sara and Ava bond with the children.
“The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Two brothers bargain over life and death; Dr. Brown’s friend who is dying of cancer asks her for something she doesn’t think she can give her; Dr. Glassman deals with the effects of his treatment.
“Manifest,” 10 p.m. (KING): The detained passengers are secretly moved; Ben goes to risky lengths to investigate the whereabouts of 11 missing Flight 828 passengers.
“Explorer,” 10 p.m. (NATGEO): Season 11 premiere of acclaimed documentary series looks at one of Nicaragua’s 19 volcanoes that could blow at any moment.
“StarTalk,” 11 p.m. (NATGEO): Season-five premiere; host Neil deGrasse Tyson’s interview with the late chef Anthony Bourdain; Sasheer Zamata, Guy Crosby and Yvette d’Entremont discuss the science of food as it relates to taste, cooking and climate change.
