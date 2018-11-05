A clairvoyant helps people communicate with the dead in the reality series “Mama Medium.”
“Holiday Baking Championship”
Season-five premiere of baking competition to provide inspiration to whip up homemade holiday goodies; for the preheat, nine bakers attempt to wow the judges with creative pumpkin spiciness; in the main heat, the bakers must combine a yule log with a classic holiday treat; 9 p.m. Monday on Food Network.
Also on Monday
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The knockoff round continues as the contestants battle with one another for a spot in the Top 24.
“The Neighborhood,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Nothing goes as planned when Dave sets up an anniversary celebration for Gemma and Calvin; Tina baby-sits the Johnsons’ son, Grover.
“Arrow,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Oliver makes a drastic move in his quest to find Diaz; the mysterious new Green Arrow swoops in to help save the day; Dinah must decide whether following the rules is the best plan to keep the city safe.
“Happy Together,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): When Cooper turns to Jake and Claire for advice on a romantic gesture to impress a popular singer, they realize they should make grand gestures in their own relationship.
“Mama Medium” 9 p.m. (TLC): Reality-series premiere; boisterous New York clairvoyant Jennie Marie helps people communicate with the dead, using her abilities to read the energy of a man who hasn’t been able to speak in years.
“9-1-1,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): First responders deal with romantic encounters gone awry.
“Manifest,” 10 p.m. (KING): Sibling survivors Ben and Michaela race against the clock to find a fellow Flight 828 passenger now missing who could be the key to curing Cal’s sudden fever.
“Bull,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Bull confronts his guilt over closing his psychiatric practice when a former patient goes on trial for killing her brother; Bull and Benny enter an insanity-defense plea and aim to seat jurors who are sympathetic to mental illness.
