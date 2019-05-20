“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”

Season-four finale, series renewed; while on a mission to find Ray, Constantine and Nora discover Neron’s plan; Nate convinces the legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world, 8 p.m. Monday on KSTW.

Also on Monday

“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-three premiere of the music-themed game show hosted by Jamie Foxx; teams of teachers compete.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The final four artists perform live three times: one solo cover, a special duet with their coach and the debut of their first original single, to advance to the finals.

“Private Lives of Monarchs,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Series premiere; historians discuss monarchs in history, starting with Queen Victoria’s private life, her racy medicine cabinet, her delinquent son’s sexual escapades and her alleged trysts after her beloved Albert passed away.

“Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The life and career of Norman Mineta, from his family’s imprisonment in a U.S. internment camp during World War II to his service in the U.S. House of Representatives and the cabinets of Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

“Chernobyl,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Lyudmilla Ignatenko, a Pripyat resident, ignores warnings about her firefighter husband’s contamination; Valery Legasov lays out a decontamination plan with human risks.

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): A new edition of the segment with Celine Dion; a surprise stunt; Corden’s favorite moments from “The Late Late Show.”

“The Enemy Within,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-one finale, not yet canceled or renewed; Tal’s war on the CIA expands to two fronts; Shepherd convinces Keaton to let her go to Cuba to thwart Tal’s attack.

“The Fix,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Series finale, canceled after one season; all questions are answered as a conviction is made in the murder of Jessica Meyer.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.