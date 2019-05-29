‘The InBetween’

New series set in Seattle, shown in a few scenic shots in the preview, is a police procedural drama about Cassie Bedford, a bartender born with powers to see the past and future and communicate with the dead, who teams with detectives to help solve murder cases, 10 p.m. Wednesday on KING.

Also on Wednesday

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season 11 premiere; Ninjas take on six challenging obstacles, including two new ones; the two fastest finishers take on the Power Tower for a chance to advance to the national finals.

“Master Chef,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season 10 premiere; surprise visitors greet the new contestants; the cooks undergo evaluation from the judges; one person benefits from a special twist.

“The Amazing Race,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Teams travel to Switzerland to free-fall 400 feet into the Gletscherschlucht Glacier Gorge.

“My Last Days,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): A woman with multiple illnesses becomes a candidate for a bone-marrow-transplant clinical trial; a woman with colon cancer starts an organization dedicated to promoting preventive health strategies for others.

“NCIS: The Cases They Can’t Forget,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): A look into some of the biggest cases handled by the United States Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

“Property Brothers: Forever Home,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Premiere of new series; Jonathan and Drew Scott transform homes for owners who want to stay in their homes and renovate them to fit their lifestyles.

“Light Falls,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Physicist Brian Greene traces the breakthrough moments, near misses and frustrations encountered by Albert Einstein as he came to discover his theory of relativity.

“Archer,” 10 p.m. (FXX): Season 10 premiere of the irreverent animated series finds Archer and company adrift in space.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.