“Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry” includes a trip to Seattle to help Macklemore.

‘For The People’

Season-two premiere of the legal drama; Sandra, with the help of new investigator Ted, defends a teenage gamer whose online argument leads to a police raid that ends with the death of a United States senator; Roger is determined to charge the teenager to the fullest extent of the law; 10 p.m. Thursday on KOMO.

Also on Thursday

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): When Penny and Bernadette go to San Diego for a pharmaceutical sales convention, Wolowitz is left in charge of the kids; Sheldon finds a book about experimenting on kids.

“Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry,” 8 p.m. (E!): Kenya Moore shares memories when Tyler connects with her grandmother; Tyler travels to Seattle to help music artist Macklemore hear messages from a dearly departed.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): After Gordon is shot in an attempt to establish a cease-fire, he hallucinates a trial for his life that could have deadly consequences; Ivy returns and puts her spell on Bruce.

“Superstore,” 8 p.m. (KING): The comedy returns after a hiatus; Amy and Cheyenne head to Cloud 9 Academy for career advancement training.

“Young Sheldon,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Inspired by his hero, Albert Einstein, Sheldon tries his hand at the violin; Mary thinks she may be pregnant.

“A.P. Bio,” 8:30 p.m. (KING): Sitcom season-two premiere; Jack tries to unlock the secret of what makes people happy, leading him to a book idea that he hopes will get him out his job at Whitlock High.

“Station 19,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): In the aftermath of the windstorm, Andy and Sullivan are trapped in an overturned car; firefighters race against time to find their teammates.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 9 p.m. (KING): Lin-Manuel Miranda guest stars as David Santiago, Amy’s brother and rival.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.