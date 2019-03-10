Also, Lionel Richie takes a walk down memory lane on “American Idol.”

‘Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul’

Tyler Perry hosts a tribute to the late singer’s legendary career, featuring performances by Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle and more singing Aretha Franklin’s treasure trove of hits, starting with Jennifer Hudson’s medley of “Respect,” “Think” and “Ain’t No Way” to kick off the tribute concert taped at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium; 9 p.m. Sunday on KIRO.

Also on Sunday

“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Aspiring singers see if they have what it takes to earn a golden ticket to Hollywood; a fan favorite returns; Lionel Richie takes a walk down memory lane.

“God Friended Me,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Miles and Cara help a sous chef whose dreams of opening her own restaurant are in danger of falling apart; Ali and Miles are concerned that the diocese sent Rev. Carver to replace Arthur; Rakesh gets closer to Simon Hayes.

“American Gods,” 8 p.m. (STARZ): Season-two premiere of fantasy-novel adaptation of battles between old and new deities; following the epic showdown at Easter’s party, Mr. Wednesday continues his quest to pitch the case for war to the Old Gods.

“Hawking and Einstein: Masters of the Universe,” 8 p.m. (SCIENCE): To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the passing of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, this special explores his connection to Albert Einstein and their enormous influence on our understanding of the Universe.

“Finding Justice,” 8 p.m. (BET): Premiere of six-part documentary series; after another slaying of an unarmed black person in Florida, activists fight to change the controversial stand-your-ground law.

“Shameless,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Season-nine finale; the Gallaghers decide what to do with a bedridden Frank, Fiona has to make a decision about her future; Carl and Debbie share their heartbreak; Lip deals with a distressed Tami.

“Now Apocalypse,” 9 p.m. (STARZ): Series premiere; Ulysses Zane is struggling in the dating scene in LA; his friend Carly is striving to become an actress; Uly’s roommate, Ford, is an aspiring screenwriter dating Severine, an astrobiological theorist.

“Shark Tank,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): A solution to combat telemarketers and scammers; an easy-to-use 3D printer for kids to design and make their own toys; a savings and gifting online platform for kids.

