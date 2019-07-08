‘American Experience: Chasing the Moon’

First of three-part series on the scientific innovation, political calculation, media spectacle and personal drama of the space race, from its earliest days to the 1969 moon landing, 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; part of the KCTS 9 Summer of Space, honoring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing with new series, documentaries and special episodes of programs with a focus on the science and history of space exploration.

Also on Monday

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Hannah visits the hometowns and families of the final four bachelors, Jed, Luke, Peter and Tyler.

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): In the final city qualifying round, competitors Jesse Labreck, Grant McCartney, Ethan Swanson, Michelle Warnky, Mike Bernardo and 98 Degrees band member Drew Lachey face six challenging obstacles.

“Antiques Roadshow,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Space-themed items include autographed photos from the NASA space program, a 1737 Celestial and terrestrial atlas and a “Star Trek” script and letters.

“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Teams battle for the chance to take home the season’s second $1 million prize.

“Fast ‘N Loud,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Season 15 premier; transforming a 1968 muscle car for a re-creation of Steve McQueen’s iconic chase scene from the movie “Bullitt.”

“Divorce,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Robert has pre-wedding jitters as Frances prepares for a weekend getaway with Henry; after a therapy session gone awry, Dallas re-evaluates her future.

“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Season 172 premiere; new parents in Los Angeles consider returning home to Boise, Idaho, to be closer to family.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 11:35 p.m. (KOMO): Actor Tracy Morgan; professional football player Patrick Mahomes II; singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani; Megan Thee Stallion performs.

