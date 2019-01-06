Carol Burnett and Jeff Bridges will receive special awards. Also, an engaged Seattle couple look for a house on Bainbridge Island in “Island Life.”

Hollywood Foreign Press Association voters’ awards for best movies and movie performances, and TV movies, dramas and comedies including many new nominees and freshmen series, with hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg; Carol Burnett receives the first TV special-achievement award, named in her honor; Jeff Bridges receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his 40-year acting career; 8 p.m. Sunday on KING.

Also on Sunday

“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): A $100,000 prize is on the line in a competition of 10 winning videos.

“God Friended Me,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Miles turns to his dad for help when he learns that his latest friend suggestion was adopted after being dropped off at Arthur’s church as a baby; Pria reveals the identity of the hacker and his possible connection to the God account.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): When Marge and Homer leave Grampa to baby-sit the kids, toy army men trigger a PTSD episode, sending the family on a journey to Grampa’s past and the time period when he was a post-war toy model.

“Air Disasters,” 8 p.m. (SMITHSONIAN): Season 12 premiere; when a plane carrying Russian tourists crashes in Egypt, investigators face political tensions and terrorist claims in their search for the truth.

“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): The team investigates a possible terror threat after the chief of logistics for a naval weapons station collapses on the job; Kensi and Deeks research different honeymoon locations.

“Shark Tank,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Inventors pitch a design that helps access a vehicle’s roof; a lower impact alternative to the treadmill; cold brew coffee kit; a seat that makes it easier to carry a baby.

“Island Life,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): An engaged Seattle couple are ready to leave city life and escape to Bainbridge Island, where she’s hoping to find a large yard for a new dog or future kids, and he wants an easily maintainable house close to the ferry.

“Houdini’s Last Secrets,” 10 p.m. (SCIENCE): Premiere of four-part series; engineers, illusionists, and a family descendant uncover the methods to Houdini’s magic and madness.

