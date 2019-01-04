Also, “20/20” takes a look back at the John Wayne/Lorena Bobbit case from 1993.

‘The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors’

Dean Cain hosts highlights for stars added this year to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with ceremonies for Jennifer Garner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tracy Morgan, N’Sync, Zoe Saldana, Gillian Anderson, Mary J. Blige, Jack Black, Mark Hamill, Cedric the Entertainer, Simon Cowell, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Eric McCormack, Carrie Underwood, and a special presentation to Minnie Mouse by Katy Perry, 9 p.m. Friday on KSTW.

Also on Friday

“Last Man Standing,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Boyd insists he, Mike and Ryan take a trip together, forcing the men to get along; Mandy and Kyle pretend to be detectives when they suspect Ed was involved in a long-ago murder.

“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Mac and Jack’s mini-vacation is cut short when someone from their past abducts them and locks them in a concrete room; Matty tasks Riley, Bozer and Leanna with stealing a diamond encoded with terrorist intelligence.

“Fresh Off The Boat,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Louis and Jessica think they’ve won a weekend getaway, but instead they’re stuck at a marriage retreat where troubled couples work out their relationship problems with a guru.

“The Cool Kids,” 8:30 p.m. (KCPQ): When Hank finds out his ex-wife will be at a mutual friend’s funeral, Margaret volunteers to lie about his success to impress her; Charlie and Sid crash the funeral against Hank’s orders.

“Hawaii Five-0,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Still reeling from the murder of one of their own, Steve and Catherine, along with Danny, Junior and some old friends, hunt down the killer.

“The Blacklist,” 9 p.m. (KING): Liz and the task force race to stop an imminent bombing by an elusive Blacklister; Red has an encounter that changes the trajectory of his life forever.

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Frank questions whether a run-in with community activists was an accident or a setup; Jamie strives to rely less on Frank’s input; Erin helps Anthony protect his daughter and ex-wife from a dangerous patient.

“20/20,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): A look back at the notorious Bobbitt case from 1993; interviews with John Wayne Bobbitt, Lorena Bobbitt and others close to the case.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.