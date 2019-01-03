Also, premieres of season five of “Gotham” and season six of “The Blacklist.”

‘The Titan Games’

Premiere of athletic competition hosted by Dwayne Johnson; women and men compete in elimination rounds based on Johnson’s workout routines, then the finalists compete to conquer the grand Mount Olympus obstacle course; 8 p.m.Thursday on KING.

Also on Thursday

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-five premiere; Jim Gordon and Bruce Wayne face the chaos Gotham City has become, as the villains who survived the attack on the city begin to resurface and claim various territories.

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Penny and Leonard organize a paintball game that results in mayhem when Sheldon becomes jealous of Amy; Koothrappali catches Anu with her ex-boyfriend; Stuart doesn’t want to move in with Denise.

“Top Chef,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Restaurant Wars cause drama and mayhem; Tom announces a double elimination; chefs Karen Akunowicz and Nina Compton join the restaurant crawl with Nilou Motamed and guest judge Caroline Styne.

“Young Sheldon,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Sheldon experiments on Missy; Georgie joins Mary’s Bible study to spend more time with his crush, Veronica.

“The Orville,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): After last Sunday’s season premiere, second episode in the series’ usual time slot; Ed and the crew discover a planet about to be destroyed by its sun; Bortus struggles with an addiction that throws his marriage to Klyden into crisis.

“The Last Days of John F. Kennedy, Jr.,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Exploring the life of John F. Kennedy Jr., including stress he faced in the days leading up to his death in a July 16, 1999, plane crash that also claimed his wife and her sister.

“The Blacklist,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-six premiere; Liz and her sister, Jennifer, investigate the night the real Raymond Reddington died, while Red puts the task force on the case of a doctor who changes criminals’ identities through plastic surgery.

“S.W.A.T.,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The team faces difficult reminders of a past school shooting when they receive a warning that a copycat plans to re-enact the crime.

