Also, debut of “MythBusters Jr.,” with a look at what duct tape can or can’t do.

“The Masked Singer”

Premiere of mystery singing competition show hosted by Nick Cannon; 12 celebrities perform in elaborate costumes, one singer is eliminated and unmasked each week on the basis of audience votes and panel opinions from Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong; the first six undercover celebrity singers, peacock, hippo, monster, unicorn, deer and lion, face off against one another in head-to-toe costumes, 9 p.m. Wednesday on KCPQ.

Also on Wednesday

“Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-two premiere; an investigation at the Trolley Stop Café Cajun-inspired New Orleans restaurant reveals an absentee owner is to blame for the restaurant staff’s lack of communication and discipline.

“grown-ish,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Season-two premiere; Zoey, Ana and Nomi move into an off-campus apartment and have to quickly adjust to each other as roommates; Zoey is excited to see Luca again after a summer of keeping in touch via social media.

“NOVA: Pluto and Beyond,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season 46 premiere of the documentary series looks at New Horizons as it prepares to fly by an object known as MU69, expected to be the most distant flyby in NASA’s history.

“Seal Team,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Bravo Team partners with the British Special Air Service to rescue passengers on a hijacked plane who are taken hostage by terrorists.

“MythBusters Jr.,” 9 p.m. (SCIENCE): Series premiere; Adam Savage and a team of six brainy 12-to 15-year-olds put duct tape to the ultimate test and investigate if the miracle material can be used as a viable parachute and as a quick fix for a flat tire.

“Project Runway All Stars,” 9 p.m. (LIFETIME): Season-seven premiere; “Project Runway” winners from the U.S. and around the world compete in the first-ever fashion world championship, with guest judge Debra Messing.

“The Hindenburg Disaster: A Mysteries at the Museum Special,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Don Wildman investigates the horrific crash of the commercial airship Hindenburg in 1937, examining historic evidence and questioning experts in his quest to discover the actual cause of the disaster.

“Criminal Minds,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): The BAU team heads to Portland, Oregon, to investigate an abduction that may be linked to a couple who were killed in Washington, D.C.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.