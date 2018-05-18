Also airing: Jane and Weller hunt Roman on “Blindspot”; the final countdown to the big day on “Royal Wedding Watch.”
“Once Upon a Time”
After seven seasons, it’s the end of the line for the fantasy-drama series that follows fairy-tale characters who were transported to the real world and robbed of their original memories by a powerful curse. Relocating the story from its first six seasons set in Maine to a fictional Seattle neighborhood and introducing a new curse to break couldn’t save the ratings this year. The story wraps up at 8 p.m. Friday on KOMO.
Also on Friday
“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season-three finale, series renewed for next season; Jane and Weller hunt Roman back to where it all started and attempt to stop him.
“MasterChef Junior Edition,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season 14 finale, three finalists prepare a three-course meal; the winner is announced; series returns midseason next year.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season-five finale, renewal uncertain; the team find themselves facing a decision that could cause the destruction of Earth.
“Hawaii Five-O,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Season-eight finale, renewed for next season; the team discovers a Russian spy ring hiding on Oahu when a Russian submarine appears off the coast.
“American Masters: Hedy Lamarr,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Profile of the actress, focusing on her pioneering work as an inventor, work that influences technology today including Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth.
“20/20,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): A look at the two most important women in Prince Harry’s life, his mother, Princess Diana, and his soon-to-be bride, Meghan Markle.
“Real Time With Bill Maher,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Maher and panelists discuss current political events.
“Royal Wedding Watch,” 10:30 p.m. (KCTS): The final countdown to the wedding; crowds gather for the celebrations in Windsor, England; the history of Kensington Palace; the centuries of history, tradition and ceremony that shape a royal wedding.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
