Watch the top 10 hip-hop music videos of all time on BET and find out who delivers perfect petits fours on “The Great British Baking Show.”

“Freaky Friday”

A new musical based on the popular 1976 and 2003 movies adds a clever score to bring fresh energy to the story of the generation-gap shenanigans of a woman and her rebellious 16-year-old daughter who swap bodies through the magical power of an hourglass; 8 p.m. Friday on the Disney Channel.

Also on Friday

“Ten Greatest Hip Hop Videos of All Time,” 7 p.m. (BET): Ebro Darden hosts a countdown of the top 10 hip-hop music videos from the last 45 years; repeats at 10:55 p.m.

“TKO: Total Knock Out,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A contestant races through an obstacle course while four other players fire projectiles to slow down their progress.

“Masters of Illusion,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Featured magicians’ acts include a floating orb and a formidable power saw.

“The Great British Baking Show,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The final four bakers race against the clock to deliver petits fours to Paul and Mary’s exacting standards.

“The Orville,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Repeat episode of one of the year’s most popular new shows; Ed and the crew encounter a massive vessel adrift in space and in danger of colliding with a star; Bortus, Gordon and John fend off a Krill attack on another Union ship.

“Whistleblower,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Ordinary people risk their careers and families to expose illegal and dangerous corporate wrongdoing.

“Great Performances,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): A tribute to Chicago vocalists includes performances by Renée Fleming, Jessie Mueller, Kurt Elling, Michelle Williams, John Prine, Lupe Fiasco and the Voices of Trinity Mass Choir.

“Dateline NBC,” 10 p.m. (KING): The popular series details mysteries and in-depth investigations.

