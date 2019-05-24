“Dynasty”
Season two finale of the modernized reboot of the 1980s prime-time soap, renewed for next season, that follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children; as members of the Carrington family decide between preserving their legacies or protecting their personal relationships, allegiances are tested and dark secrets from the past resurface; 8 p.m. Friday on KSTW.
Also on Friday
“Whistleblowers,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Season two premiere; ordinary people risk their careers and families to expose illegal and dangerous corporate wrongdoing.
“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (KING): A vengeful villain threatens the FBI; Zapata and Reade try to navigate their living situation; Patterson explores a budding interest.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): While Fitz and Enoch try their luck at the casino, Daisy and Simmons find themselves in an exciting situation.
“Live From Lincoln Center,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Tony Award-nominee Megan Hilty presents a versatile set of musical theater favorites and classic standards.
“Gold Rush,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Parker reveals new details and insights about his gold-mining expedition in Papua New Guinea, including a near-death moment; never-before-seen footage exposes the highs and lows of the trail.
“20/20,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Investigative reports, newsmaker interviews, and human interest and feature stories.
“Portals to Hell,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): Jack and Katrina travel to Pennsylvania to investigate a 19th-century estate with paranormal activity that may be fueled by the property’s history of untimely deaths, witchcraft and an ancient Native American curse.
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 10:30 p.m. (FOOD): Repeat episode; Guy Fieri visits a beer-lover’s spot in Seattle for fish and chips and beef dip sandwiches.
