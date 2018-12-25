Also on Christmas: “The Santa Claus,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018” and “When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing.”

‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’

Musical performances, celebrity guests, heartwarming stories and the parade through Disneyland’s grand holiday decorations with hosts Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland; Merry Christmas! 9 a.m. Tuesday on KOMO.

Also on Tuesday

“Die Hard,” 3 p.m. (IFC): A New York policeman (Bruce Willis) outwits foreign thugs holding his wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and others in a Los Angeles high-rise; also at 6 and 9 p.m.

“The Santa Claus,” 4:45 p.m. (FREEFORM): 1994 movie; an adman (Tim Allen) takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7:30 p.m. (AMC): The 1989 Christmas comedy; the Griswolds (Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo) spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin (Randy Quaid) pulls up in an RV.

“We’ll Meet Again,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Korean War veterans search for fellow servicemen; one hopes to find the two lieutenants who inspired his bravery and the other longs to thank a friend who encouraged him while aboard a hospital ship.

“iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Annual concert event; Shawn Mendes, Cardi B and Camila Cabello perform.

“When Calls the Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing,” 8 p.m. (HALLMARK): Holiday movie premiere of the hit drama series set in Hope Valley in the early 1900s; widow Elizabeth Thornton discovers newfound purpose with the birth of her son.

“The Lion King,” 8:55 p.m. (FREEFORM): The 1994 Disney film that’s the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time, with songs by Elton John and Tim Rice, and voice cast including Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Robert Guillaume, Madge Sinclair, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin and Jim Cummings

“Call The Midwife Holiday Special,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Christmas brings an unexpected visit from Sister Mildred and four Chinese orphans in her care in the 1960s at London’s Nonnatus House.

