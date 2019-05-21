‘NCIS’

Season 16 finale, series renewed; Special Agent Gibbs begins to unravel when a new crime brings back emotions from his vigilante slaying 20 years before of the man who murdered his wife and young daughter; new clues emerge about the disappearance of agent Ziva David; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KIRO.

Also on Tuesday

“American Housewife,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-three finale, series renewed; frustrated by the lack of appreciation for all she does, Katie decides to leave the family to fend for itself.

“The Village,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season-one finale, series not yet renewed or canceled; an unexpected event brings Katie, Sarah and Nick back together; Patricia deals with her diagnosis; Ben faces his future and his past.

“The Kids Are Alright,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Series finale, canceled after one season; Peggy struggles with Lawrence’s decision to move out of the house and determined to find out more about it.

“The Voice,” 9 p.m. (KING): Season 16 finale, with performances by the finalists and fan favorites from previous seasons before the winner is revealed.

“Blood and Treasure,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Premiere of adventure drama series; former FBI agent Danny McNamara, an expert on stolen antiquities, is paired with crafty art thief Lexi Vaziri to stop a dangerous artifact thief/terrorist.

“Black-ish,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season-five finale, series renewed; Junior gets an offer for his dream job working with Migos, but Dre and Bow are determined to persuade him to return to college and get his degree.

“Mental Samurai,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): The season-one finale Grand Championship; the best contestants return to compete.

“Bless This Mess,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Season-one finale, series renewed; Mike and Rio enter the best hen competition at the county fair to prove themselves to the community; Kay and Beau struggle with marital issues.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.