Survivors from two floors of the World Trade Center tell their stories in “9/11: Escape From The Towers.”

‘The Great American Read’

Season-two premiere; host Meredith Vieira searches for America’s best-loved novel in an eight-part series that celebrates the power of reading, told through the story of America’s 100 best-loved novels as chosen in a national survey; how writers create their fictional worlds, how readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 books say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.

Also on Tuesday

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): The second semifinal round leading up to the Sept. 19 finale.

“Beat Shazam,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Best friends, a married couple and barrel racers compete; guest is singer-songwriter Demi Lovato.

“9/11: Escape From The Towers,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Survivors from two floors of the World Trade Center tell their stories; two men who volunteered to carry a stranger down 65 flights of stairs; small group determined to get a pregnant co-worker to safety.

“Expedition Unknown,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Josh searches for the treasures featured in “The Secret,” a cryptic book published in the 1980s, and meets with members of the book’s cult following.

“The Outpost,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Talon, Janzo and Garret venture into forbidden territory in search of the Book of Names; an army is led to the outpost gates.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine Presents NBC Fall 2018,” 10 p.m. (KING): A look at the upcoming TV season.

“Castaways,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Robbie and Kenzie believe Eric is on their island; Krichelle struggles with her infection and considers leaving early; all of the castaways begin to question their true motivations.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): A Kirkland teacher wants to move to Thailand, but adapting to Thai living isn’t easy, so her friend and co-worker joins the house hunt to help her.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.