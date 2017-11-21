“Dancing With The Stars”

Season 25’s finale will have a Christmas theme and include an opening-number reunion of all 13 of this season’s couples; final competitions for the finalists; repeat performances of their favorite earlier dances; the 24-Hour Fusion Challenge of two contrasting dance styles with less than 24 hours to prepare; and concluding with presentation of the Mirrorball trophy to the winning couple; 8 p.m. Tuesday on KOMO.

Also on Tuesday

“The Profit,” 7 p.m. (CNBC): Season-five premiere; entrepreneur and investor Marcus Lemonis looks back at deals that paid off big and some that cost him millions; repeats at 10 p.m.

“Fresh Off The Boat,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Louis lies to Jessica that he loves her newly finished horror novel; Eddie and his friends purchase a 300-disc CD carousel.

“This Is Us,” 9 p.m. (KING): Kate and Toby’s lives take an unexpected turn; Rebecca encourages Kate’s singing aspirations.

“Bull,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Bull works on a case solo after he releases his team to enjoy Thanksgiving with their families; Marissa’s dinner with Kyle is abruptly canceled.

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): A new anachronism leads the team to the jungles of Vietnam in the middle of the war; Nate gets a glimpse into his past.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 9:30 p.m. (KCPQ): Jake and Amy attempt to get their parents to bond over Thanksgiving dinner; Holt searches for the culprit who stole his Thanksgiving pie.

“Chicago Med,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-three premiere; the doctors try to bring justice in the shooting of Dr. Charles; Robin is discharged from the rehabilitation center.

“At Home With Amy Sedaris,” 10:30 p.m. (truTV): Amy is locked out of the house following her morning routine of tai chi in the nude, then forages in the woods to put together a magical dinner.

