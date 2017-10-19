Linus waits in the pumpkin patch in the Halloween classic.

“It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

Animated tale of the “Peanuts” characters, a Halloween season staple since it first aired in 1966; Linus waits in the pumpkin patch for the elusive Halloween symbol to appear, 8 p.m. Thursday on KOMO, followed by “Toy Story of Terror,” the 2013 story of the adventures of Woody, Buzz and the gang when one of them goes missing and the rest must figure out what is going on before they suffer the same fate, 8:30 p.m. Thursday on KOMO.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Thursday

“Late Night Eats,” 7 p.m. (COOKING): Jordan visits Vancouver, B.C., and tries British Scotch Egg and paella at Espana, Potachos and Banh Mi Hot Dog at Clough Club, and Baja Tacos at The Arbor.

“Superstore,” 8 p.m. (KING): Tensions rise among employees after an attempted robbery; Glenn has to fire the security guard; Amy discovers her co-workers have been hanging out without her.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Nygmas put his former partner’s skills to the test; Sofia appeals to Penguin’s vulnerable side; Bruce’s boldness surprises those around him.

“Arrow,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Oliver tries to balance being the mayor, the Green Arrow and a father to William; Anatoly returns to Star City with a deadly agenda.

“Scandal,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): During the first 100 days of Mellie’s presidency, Fitz stays out of the limelight and takes up life as an ordinary citizen; Marcus begins work on the Fitzgerald Grant III Presidential Library.

“Flipping Out,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season 10 finale; Jeff and Gage face numerous challenges, a newborn, a new home and pushing the business, and celebrate their blessing at Monroe’s baptism.

“Great News,” 9:30 p.m. (KING): When the show is nominated for an American Journalism Award, Katie looks forward to spending the night with reporters she’s admired; Chuck is eager to reunite with his old anchormen friends.