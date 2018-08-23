There is a whole lot of traveling in the season-two premiere of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

‘Trial & Error’

Season-two finale of sitcom that spoofs documentaries and reality legal shows, following New York City lawyer Josh Segal and his eccentric local associates in a small town in South Carolina as he represents accused local citizens; when Jesse Ray Beaumont’s trial begins, the team struggles to keep him under control while it discovers more of Lavinia’s secrets; Carol Anne discovers the identity of the baby’s father; 9:30 p.m. Thursday on KING, preceded by another new episode at 9 p.m.

Also on Thursday

“The Gong Show,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity judges Rob Riggle, Ed Helms and Regina Hall on the comedy talent show.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” 8 p.m. (MTV): Season-two premiere; the gang heads to Las Vegas to meet Ronnie’s baby; Vinny and Pauly head to Canada and JWoww confronts the roomies.

“The Story of the Royals,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Conclusion of the two-part look at the modern British royal family.

“Expedition Unknown,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Josh Gates journeys to Egypt to uncover the secrets of three of the most powerful women in the ancient world, Hatshepsut, Nefertiti and Cleopatra.

“Flip or Flop,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Tarek and Christina gamble on a million-dollar California house rotted with mold; Tarek wrestles to keep the project on track while Christina deals with her ex being in a bad mood as things get worse with the project.

“Big Brother,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): A house guest is evicted; the remaining houseguests compete for next head of household.

“American Woman,” 10 p.m. (PARAMOUNT): Season-one finale of drama/comedy set in the 1970s, not yet renewed or canceled; desperate to make her children happy, Bonnie considers giving Steve another chance; Kathleen struggles to make a decision about her future.

“Alone,” 10 p.m. (HISTORY): Season-five participants return to discuss the trials and tribulations of surviving in Mongolia and how they coped with brutal, subzero temperatures, deadly predators and punishing isolation.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.