Teresa makes a bold move in ‘Queen of the South’ season finale.
‘Take Two’
Season-one finale, series not yet renewed or canceled, but its return is regarded as a longshot; Sam and Eddie take a case involving a serial con man who victimizes wealthy women; Sam’s future and Eddie’s past collide to test their professional and personal relationship; 10 p.m. Thursday on KOMO.
Also on Thursday
“The Good Place,” 8 p.m. (KING): Repeat showing of four season-two episodes of the fantasy-comedy about the afterlife before its season-three premiere next month.
“Model Squad,” 8 p.m. (E!): Hannah and Conn travel to help with hurricane relief on the island of St. Thomas, where Hannah finds the situation more personal to her than she expected; Caroline and Heath try to convince her dad that they’re mature enough to get married.
“Match Game,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Game show’s season-three finale; celebrity panelists with host Alec Baldwin include Adam Carolla, Pamela Anderson, Mark Duplass, Ali Wentworth, Sugar Ray Leonard and Tisha Campbell-Martin.
“Big Brother,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): A houseguest is evicted; the remaining houseguests compete for next head of household.
“Queen of the South,” 9 p.m. (USA): Season-three finale; reeling from a surprise attack, Teresa makes a bold move to seize the throne.
“Shahs of Sunset,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): The Shahs ring in Nowruz with food, fun and plenty of drama; Mike chooses not to invite his girlfriend to the festivities; GG attempts to take the next steps in her divorce proceedings.
“Shooter,” 10 p.m. (USA): Season-three finale; Bob Lee attempts to put an end to Atlas while trying to save his marriage and tie up the remaining threads from his past; Isaac, Nadine and Harris find new roles for themselves in D.C.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
