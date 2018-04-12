Green-friendly looks for the last ball on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Mysteries at the Museum” focuses on bones found under Ben Franklin’s home.

‘Station 19’

The “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff, set at a Seattle fire station; Miranda Bailey visits Ben at work, meeting his new co-workers for the first time; most of the team responds to a motor-vehicle accident involving an electrical danger; Andy and Maya are paired up to go on their first stakeout; 9 p.m. Thursday on KOMO.

Also on Thursday

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A brilliant but reclusive scientist invites Sheldon to his cabin; Penny and Bernadette improvise after Amy doesn’t like the bachelorette party they planned for her.

“Mysteries at the Museum,” 8 p.m. (TRAVEL): Mysterious bones found beneath Ben Franklin’s home; a woman saves a hijacked plane.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” 8 p.m. (VH1): The queens cook up global-warming-friendly looks for the last ball ever; actresses Tisha Campbell Martin and Logan Browning guest judge.

“Mom,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): When the ladies bring a meeting to a women’s prison, Bonnie is attacked by an old acquaintance; Christy helps Bonnie make amends.

“Arrow,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Oliver wonders if he has failed at everything and questions his next move after a surprising visit from an old friend.

“Chicago Fire,” 10 p.m. (KING): The the FBI takes over the firehouse for an undercover mission, Casey and Severide volunteer to assist with the investigation.

“Music City,” 10 p.m. (CMT): Season-one finale; Rachyl must decide the right path for her dreams; after Savana’s ultimatum, Jackson decides if he’s willing to give up music or Jessica.

“Scandal,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Cyrus and Jake’s mission to take the White House reaches a new level of deceit when Liv is called to testify against Mellie.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.