‘Fam’

Sitcom season-one finale, series not yet canceled or renewed; Clem and Nick are getting married, but complications ensue; Clem’s father surprises her with video left by her deceased mother for her wedding day; Clem and Nick run into trouble getting their marriage license the day before their wedding; 9:30 Thursday on KIRO.

Also on Thursday

“Superstore,” 8 p.m. (KING): Amy is at odds with her co-workers when salary numbers get leaked; Dina worries that Jonah is coming between her and Amy; Mateo tries to give himself a promotion; Garrett tries to sabotage Glenn’s positive attitude.

“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Amelia and Link travel to New York to operate on a patient with a severe spinal deformity, but get more than they bargained for when Nancy Shepherd invites them to dinner at her home.

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Tandy and Tyrone try to find out what happened to some young girls who have gone missing; Mina discovers a possible side effect to the big Roxxon leak.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 9 p.m. (KING): Work is so busy for Jake and Amy that they end up celebrating their wedding anniversary while standing guard over a comatose patient in the hospital.

“Station 19,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): A blackout in Seattle creates dangerous situations throughout the city, and the members of Station 19 head out on calls, including locating a girl and helping a man on life support.

“The Orville,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Capt. Mercer discovers that Moclans aboard the Orville are harboring a secret.

“Hunting JoBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story,” 9 p.m. (A&E): Elizabeth Vargas takes a fresh look at the most notorious cold-case slaying in American history as new leads are tracked and new DNA tests are conducted, with an exclusive interview with John Ramsey.

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 10 p.m. (KING): Benson and the team work to uncover a pregnant teenager’s secret when she refuses to name the baby’s father.

