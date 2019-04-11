‘Fam’
Sitcom season-one finale, series not yet canceled or renewed; Clem and Nick are getting married, but complications ensue; Clem’s father surprises her with video left by her deceased mother for her wedding day; Clem and Nick run into trouble getting their marriage license the day before their wedding; 9:30 Thursday on KIRO.
Also on Thursday
“Superstore,” 8 p.m. (KING): Amy is at odds with her co-workers when salary numbers get leaked; Dina worries that Jonah is coming between her and Amy; Mateo tries to give himself a promotion; Garrett tries to sabotage Glenn’s positive attitude.
“Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Amelia and Link travel to New York to operate on a patient with a severe spinal deformity, but get more than they bargained for when Nancy Shepherd invites them to dinner at her home.
“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Tandy and Tyrone try to find out what happened to some young girls who have gone missing; Mina discovers a possible side effect to the big Roxxon leak.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 9 p.m. (KING): Work is so busy for Jake and Amy that they end up celebrating their wedding anniversary while standing guard over a comatose patient in the hospital.
“Station 19,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): A blackout in Seattle creates dangerous situations throughout the city, and the members of Station 19 head out on calls, including locating a girl and helping a man on life support.
“The Orville,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Capt. Mercer discovers that Moclans aboard the Orville are harboring a secret.
“Hunting JoBenet’s Killer: The Untold Story,” 9 p.m. (A&E): Elizabeth Vargas takes a fresh look at the most notorious cold-case slaying in American history as new leads are tracked and new DNA tests are conducted, with an exclusive interview with John Ramsey.
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” 10 p.m. (KING): Benson and the team work to uncover a pregnant teenager’s secret when she refuses to name the baby’s father.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.