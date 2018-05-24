Several shows, including “American Ninja Warrior” and “Hollywood Game Night,” join in the Red Nose Day fun to compete and win money for charity.

‘Red Nose Day’

Chris Hardwick hosts the annual celebrity-filled evening of fun and fundraising with big-name comedians, chart-topping musical acts and other celebrities coming together to entertain and raise money to benefit kids across the world; 10 p.m. Thursday on KING.

Also on Thursday

“The Last Days of Michael Jackson,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The “King of Pop’s” life and legacy, including never-before-seen interviews with Jackson about his work and relationships and interviews with colleagues and others close to Jackson.

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): As part of Red Nose Day, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, Nikki Bella, Colton Dunn, Scott Evans, Nastia Liukin and Gregg Sulkin compete in the name of charity.

“Terence Howard’s Fright Club,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The actor pranks fans who believe they’ve won an online competition to take part in a filmed VIP experience at his remote estate.

“Siren,” 8 p.m. (FREEFORM): Season one finale; the siren song takes hold of Ben and Decker; Dale must answer for the escalating crime in Bristol Cove.

“Hollywood Game Night,” 9 p.m. (KING): Red Nose Day competition includes Kelly Clarkson, Sean Hayes, Jack Black, Chelsea Handler, Isla Fisher, Sarah Silverman, Sasheer Zamata and Cedric the Entertainer.

“Showtime At The Apollo,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Season one finale; the best of the season’s artists perform one more time for a chance at headlining their own show at the Apollo.

“Mysteries At The Museum,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL) A look at how the Eiffel Tower was almost torn down, the suspicious death of a legendary artist and a new theory on the sinking of the Titanic.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com.