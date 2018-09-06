Will Sam’s return to dating cause a rift between Sam and Eddie as they track down a $50 million painting on “Take Two”?

‘Northwest Law’

Reality series about the adventures of Washington state Fish and Wildlife Department law-enforcement officers; this episode features K-9 units trained to match forces with resident bears when they need to be driven away from populated areas for their own safety; 10 p.m. Thursday on Animal Planet.

Also on Thursday

“The Big Bang Theory,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Summer repeats of the hit comedy are among Thursdays’ most-watched shows; Sheldon goes to Las Vegas to win money for science; Penny and Bernadette take Amy wedding-dress shopping, but her terrible choice entangles them in lies.

“Match Game,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity panelists include Mario Cantone, Sandra Bernhard, Oliver Hudson, Caroline Rhea, Adam Rodriguez and Eva Marcille, with host Alec Baldwin.

“Big Brother,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): One of TV’s top-rated shows, in its 20th season; a houseguest is evicted; the remaining houseguests compete for next head of household.

“Flip or Flop,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Season-seven finale; working on a small home that needs a lot of work, Tarek and Christina clash over how to rehab the house, so they decide to compete to see whose design is better.

“Take Two,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): A friend asks Sam and Eddie to track down a $50 million painting stolen from his auction house; Sam’s return to the dating scene tests her relationship with Eddie, leading to a surprising realization for them.

“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” 10 p.m. (H&I): Capt. Sisko has a vision of himself as a 1950s science-fiction writer in New York, dealing with the racial intolerance of that era in a 1998 episode that portrays most of the DS9 cast as human characters, without their alien makeup and costumes.

“Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team,” 10 p.m. (CMT): Tryouts require learning the famed kickline and scary jump splits; contestants try on the legendary uniform for maybe their only time.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live,” 11:30 p.m. (KOMO): Actor Jim Carrey; TV personality Andy Cohen; Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats perform.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.